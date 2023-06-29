Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Chairman of UT System Board of Regents reacts to Supreme Court affirmative action ruling

“We are not at all surprised by the ruling.” said Eltife
By Travis Noriega
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - UT System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife shares thoughts on the Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling.

On Thursday the Supreme Court banned affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor when deciding to admit a college applicant.

“We are not at all surprised by the ruling,” said Eltife.

Earlier this year the UT System paused its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies.

A bill banning DEI offices in public universities also made its way through Texas Legislature this year and was signed into law by Gov. Gregg Abbott.

“We fully expected this and will follow the ruling accordingly,” said Eltife.

UT Tyler is a part of the UT System and Stephen F. Austin State University is being incorporated into the UT System.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

