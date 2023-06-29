Chairman of UT System Board of Regents reacts to Supreme Court affirmative action ruling

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - UT System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife shares thoughts on the Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling.

On Thursday the Supreme Court banned affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor when deciding to admit a college applicant.

“We are not at all surprised by the ruling,” said Eltife.

Earlier this year the UT System paused its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies.

A bill banning DEI offices in public universities also made its way through Texas Legislature this year and was signed into law by Gov. Gregg Abbott.

“We fully expected this and will follow the ruling accordingly,” said Eltife.

UT Tyler is a part of the UT System and Stephen F. Austin State University is being incorporated into the UT System.

Previous Reporting:

Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can’t be used

Texas lawmakers find consensus on bill banning diversity, equity and inclusion offices in public universities

SFA becomes 14th affiliate of UT system

University of Texas System pauses new diversity, equity and inclusion policies

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.