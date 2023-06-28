Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready

IMAGES: Artist depictions of the world's biggest cruise ship set to depart in 2024. (Royal Caribbean International via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Set sail in style - the world’s biggest cruise ship is set to debut in early 2024.

Royal Caribbean International’s “Icon of the Seas” is making a big splash.

It was built in Finland and recently began open sea tests. Weighing in at around 250,000 gross tonnes (over 280,000 tons), it boasts the largest cruise ship waterpark, over 40 ways to dine, seven pools, 20 decks and more amenities.

The family-friendly boat is Royal Caribbean International’s first ship powered by clean energy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston Hampton, 4, is recovering after his family says he was kicked in the head by a horse.
‘He has no concept of giving up’: 4-year-old boy recovering after being kicked in head by horse
Two were killed in a house fire in the Holland Quarters community just west of Carthage.
Pastor identifies mother, student-athlete son killed in Panola County mobile home fire
Bishop of Tyler Joseph Strickland
REPORT: Vatican launches investigation into Diocese of Tyler’s Bishop Strickland
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an event about high speed internet infrastructure, in the...
LIVE: Biden hits the road to talk up ‘Bidenomics’
Credit: San Antonio Police Department / BODY CAMS+ /TMX
tmx
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Ship carrying debris from Titan submersible returns to port
FILE - U.S. gymnast Simone Biles poses with her bronze medal for the artistic gymnastics...
Gymnastics star Simone Biles returning to competition in August in first meet since 2020 Olympics