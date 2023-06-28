Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Get ready for another scorcher today as highs will likely rocket back into the upper 90s with heat indices ranging anywhere from 105 to 116 degrees. Please make sure you and your family stay cool as well as drinking lots of water throughout the day. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories will be in effect for today and will likely remain in effect for the rest of the work week, so please take this heat seriously and take many breaks if you have to be outdoors. Speaking on the heat for the remainder of the work week, expect each morning to start off warm in the upper 70s before temperatures jump right back up into the upper 90s with a few spots potentially hitting 100 degrees. We will likely stay hot and dry on Saturday, but a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday. Scattered rain chances continue into next week, with showers and isolated thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and early evening hours for Monday and Independence Day (Tuesday).

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.