WebXtra: New Longview police station in ‘home stretch,’ to open in early fall

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview City Spokesman Richard Yeakley to get an update on the new police station.

According to Yeakley, the station was somewhat delayed by weather at the beginning of construction, but the final touches are now being made. Among the exciting features of the project is a backup generator for the station in case of outages like the area has seen in recent weeks.

Yeakley said the station should be up and running early in fall 2024, but an exact date has not yet been set.

