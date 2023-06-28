Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: New Longview police station in ‘home stretch,’ to open in early fall

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview City Spokesman Richard Yeakley to get an update on the new police station.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview City Spokesman Richard Yeakley to get an update on the new police station.

According to Yeakley, the station was somewhat delayed by weather at the beginning of construction, but the final touches are now being made. Among the exciting features of the project is a backup generator for the station in case of outages like the area has seen in recent weeks.

Yeakley said the station should be up and running early in fall 2024, but an exact date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston Hampton, 4, is recovering after his family says he was kicked in the head by a horse.
‘He has no concept of giving up’: 4-year-old boy recovering after being kicked in head by horse
Two were killed in a house fire in the Holland Quarters community just west of Carthage.
Pastor identifies mother, student-athlete son killed in Panola County mobile home fire
Bishop of Tyler Joseph Strickland
REPORT: Vatican launches investigation into Diocese of Tyler’s Bishop Strickland
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview City Spokesman Richard Yeakley to get an update on the...
WebXtra: New Longview police station in ‘home stretch,’ to open in early fall
Source: City of Tyler website
WebXtra: Tyler City Council passes motion to hold right-of-way utility work to higher standard
WebXtra: Tyler City Council passes motion to hold right-of-way utility work to higher standard
The bodycam footage from the officer who neutralized the Allen outlet mall mass shooter in May...
Bodycam footage released of Allen mass shooter death