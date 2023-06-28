Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Longview’s Ingram Pool closed for repair, to reopen soon

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview City Spokesman Richard Yeakley about closing Ingram pool.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview City Spokesman Richard Yeakley about closing Ingram pool.

Yeakley said the pool has been shut down due to issues with a pump, and the city hopes to have it back in business within the next few weeks. Unfortunately an exact date cannot be given, as the city is currently waiting for replacement parts.

