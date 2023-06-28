WebXtra: Longview’s Ingram Pool closed for repair, to reopen soon

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview City Spokesman Richard Yeakley about closing Ingram pool.

Yeakley said the pool has been shut down due to issues with a pump, and the city hopes to have it back in business within the next few weeks. Unfortunately an exact date cannot be given, as the city is currently waiting for replacement parts.

