Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Rescued chimpanzee sees open sky for first time in new sanctuary home

WATCH: Rescued chimpanzee sees open sky for first time
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERCE, Florida (TMX) - Vanilla, a 28-year-old chimp, is in awe after seeing open sky for the first time after being kept in a research lab.

Vanilla was formerly a part of a biomedical research laboratory in New York where chimpanzees were commonly housed in 5′x5′x7′ cages suspended from the ground like bird cages, according to rescue group Save The Chimps.

Vanilla is now in a huge sanctuary with other rescued chimps in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Credit: Save the Chimps/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX

Save the Chimps/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX

Most Read

Bishop of Tyler Joseph Strickland
REPORT: Vatican launches investigation into Diocese of Tyler’s Bishop Strickland
Houston Hampton, 4, is recovering after his family says he was kicked in the head by a horse.
‘He has no concept of giving up’: 4-year-old boy recovering after being kicked in head by horse
Desnique Herndon
Jacksonville man found guilty of child sex trafficking
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Wood County Constable Kelly Jason Smith.
Federal trial begins for Wood County constable accused of directing K9 to bite suspect

Latest News

FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023,...
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani interviewed in Jan. 6 investigation
Vanilla is now in a huge sanctuary with other rescued chimps in Fort Pierce, Florida.
WATCH: Rescued chimpanzee sees open sky for first time
Diboll actors host free screening of new TV series in Angelina County
Diboll actors host free screening of new TV series in Angelina County
During the Tuesday meeting of the Angelina County Commissioner’s Court, the commissioners...
Angelina County Commissioners transfer expo center management