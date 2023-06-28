WATCH: Cruise passenger rescued after falling from 10th deck near Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (KLTV) - A woman was rescued after falling from her balcony on the tenth deck of a cruise ship.

The 42-year-old passenger is reportedly alive and well after her fortunate rescue. The incident occurred off the coast of the Dominican Republic on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship. Passengers watching the event unfold can be heard cheering as the rescuers make contact with the woman.

