WATCH: Cruise passenger rescued after falling from 10th deck near Dominican Republic

A woman was rescued after falling from her balcony on the tenth deck of a cruise ship. Credit: @matthew_kuhn/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (KLTV) - A woman was rescued after falling from her balcony on the tenth deck of a cruise ship.

The 42-year-old passenger is reportedly alive and well after her fortunate rescue. The incident occurred off the coast of the Dominican Republic on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship. Passengers watching the event unfold can be heard cheering as the rescuers make contact with the woman.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

