UT Tyler, Tyler Fire Department host 3-day first responder training

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University of Texas at Tyler and the City of Tyler Fire Department have partnered to host a first responder training from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday this week at the R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center.

The fire department will participate in emergency scenarios involving the Cowan Center Vaughn Auditorium and its catwalk, which UT Tyler says is unlike any other space in the city.

The partnership is an initiative of the UT Tyler Office of Environmental Health and Safety that allows the fire department to get unique training that would be helpful to UT Tyler should there ever be an incident of this type.

