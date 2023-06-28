UT Health EMS selected to provide response, transport for Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three new UT Health ambulances and 16 new employees will be stationed in Panola County beginning Wednesday morning at 7 after being selected following a competitive bidding process.

They are looking forward to becoming a part of the community and providing residents with quality care in emergencies. They were selected after the county put out a public bid for a new ambulance company. The county selected and approved the new EMS service one month ago.

UT Health already has a hospital in Carthage, and will be able to provide response and transport for those in need in the county.

Regional manager for UT Health EMS East Texas Hayden Ray says the preparation to expand has been crazy, and it kept them busy for the past few weeks.

“Very short turnaround time – ramp up to get our units ready, get the station ready to go, and meet up with all the first responders, fire departments in the county, and trying to all get on the same page, and see how we can help them also serve their communities better.”

CEO OF UT Health EMS John Smith says they are prepared to help the residents of Panola County receive higher quality emergency care.

“As we move into Panola County, we’re not just going to be providing the 9-1-1 service and the transfer service for the county. We’re also going to be a part of the community. We’re going to be at football games. We’re going to be at standby events, you know. We’ll be going out teaching CPR classes, first aid to a lot of the different agencies and businesses in the community.”

