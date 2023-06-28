Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Timpson to host 62nd annual Frontier Days Festival

By Avery Gorman
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The city of Timpson is gearing up for their Frontier Days Festival, which is set to begin Thursday.

Vice President of the Timpson Chamber of Commerce, Paul Smith said they will be handling the event.

“We’re happy to think that this year is going to be as big as any of them,” Smith said.

Smith said Thursday and Friday events start at 5 p.m. with the carnival, concert and DJ for a party in the street, but Saturday is the big day.

“We will have a big parade at 10 a.m. We will go on after the parade and have our welcoming right on the front street. We will also have a car show and all day we will have activities downtown with the carnival and all,” Smith said.

The Timpson cheerleaders and twirlers will perform and a street in Timpson will be shut down for a dance on the streets. Marilin Corder is the coordinator, and has been for around 20 year. She said they also offer a cake auction every year.

“It was just started out to raise a little bit of money and then all of the sudden it just kept building and building and our stores around here, our businesses around here got into it and they started buying and it went up to thousands of dollars. And we are so pleased with that, and matter of fact that is what carries us through the year,” Corder said.

She said after 62 years, this event means a lot to Timpson.

“It started back even earlier than that as a tomato festival, and it gave into being the Frontier Days Festival, but we just didn’t want to see it die. And so we just kept plugging along until we got it built to what it is today, and I am so pleased and happy with that,” Corder said.

The festival kicks off Thursday evening at 5 p.m. and will end on Sunday evening.

