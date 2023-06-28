Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Rains Intermediate among finalists for playground makeover, seeking online votes

Rains Intermediate is among the top ten schools in a radio competition for a $100,000 playground makeover.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - Rains Intermediate is among the top ten schools in a radio competition for a $100,000 playground makeover.

KLTV’s Blake Holland spoke with Mariah Stephenson, who teaches at Rains Intermediate. According to Stephenson, the school is hoping to win a radio competition to renovate their playground.

“It has been since the mid ‘80s to early ‘90s that it’s been changed; we have several teachers in the community that actually played on the equipment when they were kids,” Stephenson said.

The competition is through the Kidd Kraddick morning radio show, and the school with the most online votes will win the massive playground overhaul. Rains Intermediate is competing with nine other schools listed as the finalists on the Kidd Kraddick site, where viewers can see photographs of each playground in need of a makeover.

Wednesday is the final day of voting, which ends at 5 p.m. Central. Those wishing to vote for Rains Intermediate, or any other school in the final round, can visit the Kidd Kraddick website here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston Hampton, 4, is recovering after his family says he was kicked in the head by a horse.
‘He has no concept of giving up’: 4-year-old boy recovering after being kicked in head by horse
Two were killed in a house fire in the Holland Quarters community just west of Carthage.
Pastor identifies mother, student-athlete son killed in Panola County mobile home fire
Bishop of Tyler Joseph Strickland
REPORT: Vatican launches investigation into Diocese of Tyler’s Bishop Strickland
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Don Lymbery
Former Angelina County judge found guilty of violating open meetings act
A train has come off the tracks in Marshall.
Train derails in Marshall
A woman was rescued after falling from her balcony on the tenth deck of a cruise ship.
WATCH: Cruise passenger rescued after falling from 10th deck near Dominican Republic
A police car.
One pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on SH 110 in Smith County