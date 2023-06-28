Rains Intermediate among finalists for playground makeover, seeking online votes

EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - Rains Intermediate is among the top ten schools in a radio competition for a $100,000 playground makeover.

KLTV’s Blake Holland spoke with Mariah Stephenson, who teaches at Rains Intermediate. According to Stephenson, the school is hoping to win a radio competition to renovate their playground.

“It has been since the mid ‘80s to early ‘90s that it’s been changed; we have several teachers in the community that actually played on the equipment when they were kids,” Stephenson said.

The competition is through the Kidd Kraddick morning radio show, and the school with the most online votes will win the massive playground overhaul. Rains Intermediate is competing with nine other schools listed as the finalists on the Kidd Kraddick site, where viewers can see photographs of each playground in need of a makeover.

Wednesday is the final day of voting, which ends at 5 p.m. Central. Those wishing to vote for Rains Intermediate, or any other school in the final round, can visit the Kidd Kraddick website here.

