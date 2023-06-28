Palestine police find synthetic urine in suspect’s vehicle after high-speed chase

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Palestine Police Department have arrested a man who crashed after a high-speed chase when he fled after attacking a peace officer.

Timothy Washington, 39, of Irving was arrested by Palestine police after crashing his vehicle in an attempt to evade police.

Monday evening the Palestine Police Department was alerted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office that a vehicle driven by Washington had been involved in an attack on a peace officer and subsequent chase.

Around 11:30 p.m. a Palestine police officer saw the vehicle traveling on East Palestine Avenue and attempted to stop the vehicle, causing Washington to speed away.

Washington continued to evade police until attempting to turn onto North Loop 256 when he crashed while on the entrance ramp. Washington then fled on foot with police still in pursuit.

After police caught up to and arrested Washington, a search of his vehicle found a loaded handgun, drug paraphernalia, and synthetic urine.

Washington was taken to the Anderson County jail and booked on various charges related to the chase before being served with warrants from the original offense in Cherokee County.

