One pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on SH 110 in Smith County

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety have confirmed the death of one pedestrian after being struck by a vehicle Monday night.

At around 9:37 p.m. on Monday authorities responded to a reported auto-pedestrian wreck on SH 110 just north of Tyler. According to a preliminary report by Texas DPS, the driver who has now been identified as Raquel Santos, 31, of Tyler, was reportedly travelling south on SH 110 when she struck a pedestrian that was walking across the roadway. The victim, Harold O. Hagler, 52, of Longview, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver did not sustain any injuries. The investigation is still ongoing.

