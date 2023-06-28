Kilgore College Rangerettes select 32 freshmen for 84th line

KILGORE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - From Kilgore College:

Surrounded by hopes, dreams and years of tradition, 32 young women became the newest members of the world-famous Kilgore College Rangerettes dance and drill team this morning.

The announcement, made in a closed ceremony in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus, culminated “tryout week.”

The new Rangerettes will join 36 sophomores to make a team of 68.

The Rangerettes were the first of their kind when they began in 1940 as a vision of the late Gussie Nell Davis.

The organization created a unique combination of dance moves and precision drills that quickly earned them the reputation not only as the originators of dance/drill teams, but also as the best in the world.

Known for their high kicks and the jump splits, the organization has traveled around the world, entertained millions and spurred a multi-billion-dollar dance/drill team industry worldwide.

The Rangerettes are under the direction of Dana Blair, director; Shelley Wayne, assistant director; and Angela Aulds, assistant choreographer and dance technician.

New freshman members of the 2023-24 Rangerettes, listed by hometown:

Arlington, TX: Bethany Plog

Baytown, TX: Addison Schmidt

Bridge City, TX: Karsyn Guillory

Bullard, TX: Ashlynn Hines

Carrollton, TX: Samantha Foughty

College Station: Jordan Reynolds

Denton, TX: Rosie Adams

El Paso, TX: Alyssa McBain

Fort Worth, TX: Hallayah Hayes

Hallsville, TX: Chloe Bonner

Jacksonville, TX: Brooklyn Hunter

Houston, TX: Rachel Holcombe

Kilgore, TX: Maddi Riley

Leander, TX: Jillian Curtis

Longview, TX: Halle Moore

Longview, TX: Hailey Pitman

Lumberton, TX: Brinly Lewis

McKinney, TX: Karissa Kinnon

McKinney, TX: Grace Stephens

Nederland, TX: Emily Landry

Nederland, TX: Ashlee Pham

Plano, TX: Kailey Adams

Pleasanton, TX: Darcy Macmanus

Port Neches, TX: Penelope Robles

Rockwall, TX: Laynie Taylor

Sour Lake, TX: Molly Gajeske

The Woodlands: Codi Keng

The Woodlands: Emma Summers

Tyler, TX: Ella Byers

Tyler, TX: Mallory Craft

Whitehouse, TX: Blair Davis

Wimberly, TX: Lynzee Walker

