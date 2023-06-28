Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
K9 handlers, use of force expert testify in Wood County constable trial

Wood County Constable Kelly Jason Smith.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The prosecution and defense volleyed back and forth as both attempted to establish with whom the buck stops when it comes to Wood County Constable Kelly Smith’s use of force when apprehending a fugitive.

Smith was indicted by a federal grand jury last year on a charge of deprivation of rights under color of law. According to the indictment, on July 25, Smith directed his police dog to “bite a suspect who did not pose a threat that warranted use of the police dog.” The indictment alleges the actions resulted in “unnecessary bodily injury to the suspect.”

Smith’s defense continually emphasized that it was the responsibility of Hawkins’ interim police chief Eric Tuma as he was the commanding officer at the scene. However, the prosecution repeatedly pointed out that K9 protocol for Wood County officers and constables specifies that the actions and ultimate deployment of the K9 rests as the sole responsibility of the dog’s handler.

The prosecution continued their string of witnesses which on Wednesday largely consisted of law enforcement K9 handlers, including Jeff Hobson, a Smith County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant, and Smith County Pct. 5 Constable Alvin Gordon, a self-described friend of Smith’s. Both officers gave their own insight into their training with K9s and offered their opinions regarding Smith’s use of force when attempting to apprehend and restrain Robert Evans on July 25, 2022. Both characterized some of Smith’s deployment of the K9 during the incident as excessive and that Smith should have stopped issuing bite commands to the dog after a certain point during the encounter.

The day’s final witness was Jerry Stathon, a retired Austin police officer and use of force expert. Stathon said in multiple instances that in the bodycam footage he watched he observed Smith making decisions that were “not the best, but not unreasonable,” such as sending the dog immediately into the mobile home and also standing directly in front of the door to the bathroom where Evans had barricaded himself.

The defense had previously attempted to characterize Evans’ handling of a toilet plunger as his wielding a weapon, though Stathon described it as a “weapon of opportunity” that was by his observation being used as a deterrent and not as a weapon. Although he later conceded the plunger could be considered a weapon. He also agreed that Smith was justified in punching Evans when Evans did not release the dog’s collar from his grip after repeated commands to do so.

However, Stathon did agree with previous witnesses’ testimony that there was an opportunity for Smith to complete the arrest without further use of the dog, but that Smith apparently chose not to do so and re-engaged the dog with repeated additional bite commands despite having control of Evans. Stathon described this re-engagement as “unreasonable and excessive” as well as “unnecessary.”

Smith’s trial continues on Thursday.

Previous reporting:

Federal trial continues for Wood County constable accused of directing K9 to bite suspect

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

