Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome baby No. 4, a boy, born via surrogate

FILE - Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly...
FILE - Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 12, 2023. Teigen and Legend have welcomed baby No. 4, a boy, born via surrogate on June 19.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Welcome Wren Alexander Stephens, the fourth child of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

The baby was born June 19 via surrogate. The couple announced his arrival Wednesday on Instagram.

“We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra,” they wrote of their surrogate. “And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you.”

Teigen, the “Cravings” cookbook author, and Legend, the EGOT winner, added: “Our hearts, and our home, are officially full.”

The 37-year-old Teigen gave birth Jan. 13 to a girl, Esti. She and Legend, 44, have two older children, 7-year-old Luna and 5-year-old Miles. She got the chance to be pregnant for a time alongside their surrogate, describing the joy of getting to know her.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” Teigen said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston Hampton, 4, is recovering after his family says he was kicked in the head by a horse.
‘He has no concept of giving up’: 4-year-old boy recovering after being kicked in head by horse
Two were killed in a house fire in the Holland Quarters community just west of Carthage.
Pastor identifies mother, student-athlete son killed in Panola County mobile home fire
Bishop of Tyler Joseph Strickland
REPORT: Vatican launches investigation into Diocese of Tyler’s Bishop Strickland
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
US Coast Guard says ‘presumed human remains’ found in wreckage of Titan submersible
Wood County Constable Kelly Jason Smith.
K9 handlers, use of force expert testify in Wood County constable trial
A Knoxville Fire Department intern is working with the crew that delivered him as a baby.
Intern joins firefighter team who helped deliver him 18 years ago
Matthew Nilo is arraigned on rape charges stemming from assaults in Charlestown, in 2007 and...
Lawyer tied to rapes by DNA left on drinking glass is accused of 5 more attacks
Members of the U.S. government's Not Invisible Commission prepare for a field hearing in...
US commits more lawyers to address Native American disappearances and killings