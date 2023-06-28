Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former Texans QB Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida
By Mark Bownds
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DESTIN, Florida (KLTV) - Former Houston Texans Quarterback Ryan Mallett died today after an accidental drowning on a Florida beach.

Mallett played college at Michigan before transferring to Arkansas to start for the Razorbacks. His East Texas ties run deep. He was quarterback at Texas High and played under Coach Scott Surratt before Surratt came to Carthage.

Mallett was recently head coach at White Hall High School in Arkansas. He was only 35 years old.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

