Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett dies at age 35, reports say

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett watches from the sideline at an NFL football game on...
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett watches from the sideline at an NFL football game on Sept. 25, 2016.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett has died at the age of 35.

According to the NFL, Mallett drowned on Tuesday while in Florida.

Further details about his drowning were not immediately made available.

He played quarterback for the Arkansas Razorbacks and went on to play seven seasons in the NFL with such teams as the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

“Our @RazorbackFB family lost an incredibly special person today,” Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek shared on Twitter. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Ryan Mallett. #OneRazorback”

A third-round pick of the New England Patriots in the 2011 NFL Draft, Mallett was with the Patriots through the 2013 season before he was traded to the Texans. He ended his career with the Ravens in 2017, as reported by the NFL.

“The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett,” the team said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss.”

ESPN reports that Mallett was currently working as the head football coach at White Hall High School in Arkansas, He was hired in 2022 after beginning his coaching career as an assistant at Mountain Home High School.

