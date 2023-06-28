Former East Texas Little League coach pleads guilty to sexually assaulting players

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRE) - A Hardin County man who formerly coached children in Evadale has pleaded guilty to federal child exploitation charges.

Adam Dale Isaacks, 40, pleaded guilty to four counts of transporting a minor for purposes of sexual activity.

According to information presented in court, in December 2021 Jasper County Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to a home in Evadale in response to a report of several sexual assaults. As the investigation progressed, it was determined that Isaacks was the accused assailant.

Isaacks was a youth baseball coach and president of the Evadale Little League baseball organization. He was accused of sexually assaulting eight children who were on his teams. The boys were between 9 and 11 years old at the time of the assaults, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Investigators said they found that Isaacks transported several children outside of East Texas and sexually assaulted them in other states. The trips were verified with records from airlines, credit card information, pictures, and witness accounts, according to court information.

Isaacks faces a minimum of 10 years in prison, up to life in federal prison, at his sentencing. Actual sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors, the court says. The sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Previous reporting:

Jasper County Little League coach accused of sex with minors

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.