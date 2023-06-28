Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Former Angelina County judge found guilty of violating open meetings act

Don Lymbery
Don Lymbery(Angelina County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A former Angelina County judge has been found guilty of violating the open meetings act following his trial.

Don Lymbery, the former Angelina County judge, was indicted in March 2022 along with two other county authorities in connection with violating the open meeting act. The charge stems from an Aug. 9, 2021, meeting of the three men in Lymbery’s office. Lymbery denied any wrongdoing, claiming the conversation between the three did not include county business and added that he had to leave his office for an interview shortly after the two commissioners joined him.

On Tuesday, Lymbery was found guilty of the charge by Judge Travis Kitchens in a bench trial, and was sentenced to 35 days in the Angelina County jail and a $350 fine. The jail time and fine were suspended and Lymbery was placed on 90 days probation and required to report monthly and do 35 hours of community service restitution, according to DA Janet Cassels.

Lymbery was acquitted of his 21 other indictments involving class C charges for allegedly participating in executive sessions knowing that a certified agenda or recording was not being kept.

Related

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston Hampton, 4, is recovering after his family says he was kicked in the head by a horse.
‘He has no concept of giving up’: 4-year-old boy recovering after being kicked in head by horse
Two were killed in a house fire in the Holland Quarters community just west of Carthage.
Pastor identifies mother, student-athlete son killed in Panola County mobile home fire
Bishop of Tyler Joseph Strickland
REPORT: Vatican launches investigation into Diocese of Tyler’s Bishop Strickland
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

A train has come off the tracks in Marshall.
Train derails in Marshall
Rains Intermediate is among the top ten schools in a radio competition for a $100,000...
Rains Intermediate among finalists for playground makeover, seeking online votes
A woman was rescued after falling from her balcony on the tenth deck of a cruise ship.
WATCH: Cruise passenger rescued after falling from 10th deck near Dominican Republic
A police car.
One pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on SH 110 in Smith County