Former Angelina County judge found guilty of violating open meetings act

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A former Angelina County judge has been found guilty of violating the open meetings act following his trial.

Don Lymbery, the former Angelina County judge, was indicted in March 2022 along with two other county authorities in connection with violating the open meeting act. The charge stems from an Aug. 9, 2021, meeting of the three men in Lymbery’s office. Lymbery denied any wrongdoing, claiming the conversation between the three did not include county business and added that he had to leave his office for an interview shortly after the two commissioners joined him.

On Tuesday, Lymbery was found guilty of the charge by Judge Travis Kitchens in a bench trial, and was sentenced to 35 days in the Angelina County jail and a $350 fine. The jail time and fine were suspended and Lymbery was placed on 90 days probation and required to report monthly and do 35 hours of community service restitution, according to DA Janet Cassels.

Lymbery was acquitted of his 21 other indictments involving class C charges for allegedly participating in executive sessions knowing that a certified agenda or recording was not being kept.

