East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... It looks like another 3-4 days of the intense heat is expected. More clouds and slightly cooler temperatures are possible late this weekend, through the middle part of next week. Mostly Cloudy skies are expected Sunday through Wednesday with highs expected to be in the mid-90s on Sun and Mon...lower to mid-90s Tue and Wed. Rain chances are in the forecast starting on Sunday as well, with the best chances on Tuesday, the 4th of July/Independence Day, and Wednesday. Now...up, and until then, we are looking for temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Heat Index Values are likely to remain dangerous...from 105° to 115° in some areas. Heat Advisories are likely through at least Saturday...with Excessive Heat Warnings possible in some areas through Friday...and maybe Saturday evening. Stay tuned for all of the details on those. Please take the heat seriously.

