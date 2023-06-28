Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Diboll actors host free screening of new TV series in Angelina County

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A new TV series is in production in Texas. ‘Paul: The Last Apostle’ began filming back in January the first episode is complete.

This summer, the pilot episode will be premiering in major cities in Texas, but they are making the first stop in Angelina County.

Actor Gabriel Carmona of Diboll plays the character of Silas in the show and said it was important for him to let his community know more about different roles in the arts.

“I really shot having it here first because I’m from here, just to show other people that maybe aren’t into sports, hunting, or fishing that there are other hobbies that they may want to experience,” Carmona said.

Actress Lydia Enriquez is also from Diboll and plays the character of Hannah. Enriquez said she wants people to feel they can accomplish anything they put their minds to.

“(I want to) Let people know that you don’t have to be from a big town or from the city to do what you want to do, to follow your passion,” she said.

Executive producer of the show, Oscar Gonzalez, said missionary work in Israel had an influence.

“Sometimes people are reading the letter of Paul, but sometimes they’re not catching the meaning behind that.”

Carmona said as the characters go through different phases in the story, he hopes viewers can relate.

“If you watch and you’re somebody that goes to church all the time. or someone that doesn’t, there’s something for everybody,” said Carmona.

Enriquez said he also hopes it will encourage viewers to “follow Christ a bit more. We need Jesus in our lives, and hopefully, that’s something people can take away. Especially the younger generation.”

Admission to the screening is free and a meet and greet will be held at the Still Waters Cowboy Church in Huntington Wednesday night at 6. The church is located at 777 FM Road 1475.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

