Bodycam footage released of Allen mass shooter death

The bodycam footage from the officer who neutralized the Allen outlet mall mass shooter in May has been released. Credit: City of Allen
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALLEN, Texas (KLTV) - The bodycam footage from the officer who neutralized the Allen outlet mall mass shooter in May has been released.

On May 6, eight people were killed and seven injured by a shooter identified as Mauricio Garcia, 33, at Allen Premium Outlets. The shooter was shot and killed by a police officer who happened to be nearby. According to the Associated Press, federal agents reviewed social media accounts they believe were used by Garcia, and posts that expressed interest in white supremacist and neo-Nazi views, said the official, who could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Garcia also had a patch on his chest when he was killed by police that read “RWDS,” an acronym for the phrase “Right Wing Death Squad,” which is popular among right-wing extremists and white supremacy groups, the official said.

A list of the victims was reported as follows:

  • Female, age 11, Sachse, TX
  • Female, age 8, Sachse, TX
  • Kyu Song Cho, male, age 37, Dallas, TX
  • Cindy Cho, female, age 35, Dallas, TX
  • Male, age 3, Dallas, TX
  • Christian LaCour, male, age 20, Nevada, TX
  • Elio Cumana-Rivas, male, age 32, Dallas, TX
  • Aishwarya Thatikonda, female, age 26, McKinney, TX

