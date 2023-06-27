Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wills Point angler advances to knockout round of Michigan tournament

Jeff Sprague
Jeff Sprague(Major League Fishing)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (KLTV) - A Wills Point man has advanced to the second round of a professional fishing tournament in Michigan.

Jeff Sprague’s top 10 catches over two days combined for 37 pounds, four ounces. That amount is good for 13th place in Sprague’s group. The top 20 weighs advanced to the knockout round.

The knockout round will involve 40 anglers at the MLF General Tire Stage Six at Lake St. Clair.

