Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Texas Rangers identify woman in 1999 cold case in Gray County

Brenda Sue Guessler (TxDPS)
Brenda Sue Guessler (TxDPS)(TxDPS)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Rangers identified a woman whose body was found 22 years ago in Gray County.

In April of 2022, Brenda Sue Guessler was positively identified through a standard familial DNA comparison, Texas Department of Public Safety said in a press release.

On Aug. 12, 1999, the Texas Rangers assisted with an unidentified body of a woman found along Interstate 40 west of McLean.

Investigators tried to identify the body by fingerprint, DNA, and composite sketch but were unable to.

A DNA profile was developed and entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), officials said.

The Texas Ranger’s Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program reviewed the case file in February of 2004.

Investigators found numerous possibilities through research to help identify Guessler, but were unsuccessful.

In April of 2022, investigators reviewed lab reports and pursued the advancements in DNA associated with the investigation.

The evidence was submitted to Othram Inc., and subjected to Advanced DNA testing funded by the Roads to Justice (RTJ) program.

This led to identifying Guessler, who was believed to live in or near the Phoenix, Arizona area.

The Texas Rangers are working to develop leads and information for this investigation.

Anyone with information about Guessler is encouraged to contact the Texas Rangers by emailing rangers@dps.texas.gov

Investigators can now continue to close the case.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston Hampton, 4, is recovering after his family says he was kicked in the head by a horse.
‘He has no concept of giving up’: 4-year-old boy recovering after being kicked in head by horse
Two were killed in a house fire in the Holland Quarters community just west of Carthage.
Pastor identifies mother, student-athlete son killed in Panola County mobile home fire
Bishop of Tyler Joseph Strickland
REPORT: Vatican launches investigation into Diocese of Tyler’s Bishop Strickland
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Meds
East Texas pharmacy manager discusses effects of heat on medications
UT Health EMS selected to provide response, transport for Panola County
Diboll actors host free screening of new TV series in Angelina County
Diboll actors host free screening of new TV series in Angelina County
During the Tuesday meeting of the Angelina County Commissioner’s Court, the commissioners...
Angelina County Commissioners transfer expo center management
WEBXTRA: Longview ISD food truck plans for coming schoolyear
Longview ISD makes food bus plans for coming school year