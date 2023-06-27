Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches police K9 dies following illness

K9 Hunter
K9 Hunter(Nacogdoches Police Department)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department released a statement Tuesday on the death of a K9.

K9 Hunter had been with the department since June 2018 according to the release, and was recently diagnosed with a “crippling” autoimmune disease. According to the department, Hunter’s health declined rapidly, and they ultimately made the decision to put the officer down.

Hunter is survived by his partner, Officer Brian Eggebrecht, who the department thanked for love he gave to the K9 over his years of service.

