Longview man accused of shooting woman in domestic conflict

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is accused of shooting a woman during a domestic conflict.

On June 26 around 7:30 a.m. Longview police were dispatched to a reported shooting at an apartment complex on the 1500 block of Young Street.

When officers arrived they found a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Police identified the suspect as Larry Anthony Jr., 26, of Longview. Anthony was later found by a Gregg County Sheriff’s Deputy who turned Anthony over to Longview PD.

Longview police have determined the conflict was domestic in nature. Anthony has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

If you have any additional information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

The Longview Police Department wants to remind everyone that resources exist for those in abusive relationships.

Resources available in the area include the Women’s Center of East Texas in Longview, Texas 903-295-7947 and the 24-hour National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233).

