Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

K-9 dies in line of duty after suffering ‘heat-related injury’ while chasing suspects, police say

The Shreveport Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Harrie, who was 7 years old.
The Shreveport Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Harrie, who was 7 years old.(Shreveport Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – A K-9 officer in Louisiana died of a heat-related injury in the line of duty, police said.

The Shreveport Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Harrie, who was 7 years old.

The department said on Saturday afternoon, K-9 Harrie and his handler Sgt. Jeff Hammer were searching for suspects on foot who fled from a stolen car following a police chase.

K-9 Harrie tracked the suspects, but he sustained a heat-related injury during the chase, the police department said.

Harrie was rushed to an emergency veterinary clinic, but staff could not save him.

Shreveport police said Harrie joined their department in January 2018 and became one of the most sought-after K-9s in the area.

Harrie, a Belgian Malinois, was once considered a “lost cause” in his early years. But after he was assigned to Hammer, Harrie turned into an “exceptional” K-9 officer who helped train other police dogs, the department said.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bishop of Tyler Joseph Strickland
REPORT: Vatican launches investigation into Diocese of Tyler’s Bishop Strickland
Desnique Herndon
Jacksonville man found guilty of child sex trafficking
Wood County Constable Kelly Jason Smith.
Federal trial begins for Wood County constable accused of directing K9 to bite suspect
Houston Hampton, 4, is recovering after his family says he was kicked in the head by a horse.
‘He has no concept of giving up’: 4-year-old boy recovering after being kicked in head by horse
Ellen Corrine Rupp-Jones
Trial of Frankston woman accused of injecting child with insulin to fake diabetes to begin Tuesday

Latest News

Breeders gave the Jacobs a black German Shepherd puppy for free, along with 50 pounds of dog...
Veteran scammed out of $800 for service dog gifted German Shepherd puppy
Carlos Rodriguez digs fence post holes Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Houston. Meteorologists say...
A blistering heat wave is turning up the pressure on Texas’ power grid
FILE - Ralph Yarl looks at a badge that he received after walking at a brain injury awareness...
Kansas City teenager Ralph Yarl recounts being shot after he rang the wrong doorbell
FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
FBI and Homeland Security ignored ‘massive amount’ of intelligence before Jan. 6, Senate report says
FILE - A sheet of uncut $100 bills is inspected during the printing process at the Bureau of...
More than $200 billion in COVID-19 aid may have been stolen, federal watchdog says