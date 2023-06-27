Independence Day events in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Here is a list of events in East Texas that will help you find a great place to celebrate Independence Day. Check dates carefully, as some occur on the weekend or Monday, while some happen on Tuesday, July 4.

Tyler:

The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is gearing up to host the annual July Fourth Celebration at Lindsey Park. Gates will open at 3 p.m. for families to come out to enjoy a variety of vendors and food trucks. The firework show will begin after dark, around 9 p.m.Vendors and Food Trucks can still register to participate in the event until June 29. For more information, please visit TylerParksandRec.com or call (903) 531-1370.

Family Fireworks Celebration 2023 at South Spring Baptist Church: from 6pm-Dark on June 30. Food trucks, tons of inflatables and kids activities, and the fireworks extravaganza will start when the sun goes down. Bring your blankets, camp chairs and your family for a night of summer fun! 17002 U.S. Hwy 69, Tyler. More info here.

Longview:

The City of Longview’s annual Fireworks and Freedom Celebration will be held on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Join us at the Longview Convention Complex for a free concert and the biggest fireworks show in East Texas! The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Enjoy a free concert on the live music stage featuring Marc Broussard at 8 p.m. and Ryan Matthew as the opening act at 6:30 p.m. Bring a chair and enjoy the free show from talented artists.

In addition, the event in 2023 will feature a cruise night and patriotic car show plus entertainment and vendors inside the Maude Cobb Convention Complex.

New this year will be a hot dog eating contest, barbecue eating contest, and ice cream eating contest. Registration for the contests will take place on the day of the event.

The concert and fireworks and parking are free. Food and beverage will be available for purchase from vendors during the event. More details here.

Lufkin:

July 4th Celebration at Ellen Trout Zoo, 402 Zoo Circle. Fireworks at dusk. Free admission. Enjoy live music, delicious food, and artisanal crafts from local vendors. With kid’s activities galore and plenty of animals to see, there’s something exciting for all ages. After dark, grab your seat and get ready to experience a fireworks display as big as Texas. More details here.

Nacogdoches:

Nacogdoches Jaycees Freedom Fest: Celebrate the 4th of July with friends, family and the Nacogdoches community! 5 p.m. festivities begin. Firework show begins when it gets dark. Many games, contest, food trucks and more will be in attendance! Held at Festival Park. More info here.

Lake Hawkins:

Lake Hawkins fireworks show will take place Monday, July 3 at 9 p.m. at Lake Hawkins RV Park. More info here.

Jefferson:

Jefferson Salutes America July 4 Celebration in the park and fireworks extravaganza. Festivities at Otstott Park starting at 6 p.m. Children’s parade line up at 5:45, cake auction at 6:30. Cake can be dropped off at 117 Lafayette St. Between 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Please come out and bid on some yummy deserts and help a wonderful cause. The children’s program of the Jefferson Carnegie Library. Homemade ice cream judging at 6:15. Eateries dropped off at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks Extravaganza on the river front at 9:30 pm. Come join a fun family evening. Details here.

Frankston:

Fireworks show at Lake Palestine Resort, 8900 Ruby Lane. Sunday, July 2 starting at 8:45 p.m. $5 per vehicle. More info here.

If you have details for your own town’s fireworks festivities, email full information to webstaff@kltv.com.

