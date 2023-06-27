Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hidden time capsule found in old Mineola post office to be opened July 8

Hidden time capsule in old Mineola Post Office cornerstone.
Hidden time capsule in old Mineola Post Office cornerstone.(Mineola Historical Museum)
By Travis Noriega
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - A previously unknown time capsule found in the old Mineola post office cornerstone is set to be opened on July 8.

The contents of the hidden time capsule will be revealed at a ceremony on July 8 at 10 a.m. at the Mineola Historical Museum, which serendipitously is the old post office itself.

The ceremony is in honor of the 150th anniversary of Mineola’s founding and the city will be embracing the history of the hidden time capsule. It will feature live 1930′s style music as well as refreshment like watermelon, one of Mineola’s historical exports. The refreshments and entertainment will last until 1 p.m.

According to Owen Tiner, Head of Marketing for the City of Mineola, no one knew of the time capsules existence until a Mineola resident approached them with old newspaper articles referencing the time capsule.

The city did more research like speaking to old postmasters to try and confirm the existence of the time capsule before hiring a company with ground-penetrating radar to scan the post office’s cornerstone. When they did Tiner said they discovered a “perfectly-shaped 16x9-ish metal box.”

Tiner said the capsule was most likely originally placed there by the post office’s architects or city official’s at the time.

In 1936, the cornerstone was laid for Mineola’s U.S. Post Office; construction was completed in 1937 and during the building dedication that year is when the time capsule is believed to have been place in the cornerstone.

At the event on July 8 a small part of the cornerstone will be removed and the capsule extracted. There will be no damage to the building and the city has already cleared the event with the Texas Historical Commission according to Tiner.

Tiner said the city hopes to replace the time capsule with a new one, to be opened by the future residents of Mineola.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

