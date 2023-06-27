Federal trial continues for Wood County constable accused of directing K9 to bite suspect

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The federal trial of a Wood County Constable accused of using unnecessary force via his police K9 continued Tuesday.

The prosecution’s first witness was an FBI special agent who was assigned to investigate the situation. Prosecutors played the body cam footage showing the aftermath after suspect Robert Charles Evans was arrested. The video shows paramedics treating Evans’ wounds. Medical records revealed that Evans suffered from a bite on his right foot, upper leg and calf. The suspect reportedly ended up with tendon damage and had to have laceration repair and three sutures in his foot.

According to Wood County K9 policy guidelines, under “decision to utilize and terminate canine use” it is stated that the purpose of a K9 is to “locate” suspects. Their second purpose is to restrain a suspect if they are being uncooperative or resistant. Prosecutors argued that the K9 was not maintained under control by Smith and that an excessive use of force was used considering body camera footage showed Evans appearing to attempt to cooperate with Smith’s commands.

Prosecution also highlighted discrepancies in between an affidavit report written by Smith versus body cam footage from that day. The document stated that Evans had not been compliant with verbal commands, however prosecutors highlighted how body camera footage showed that an effort was made by Evans to follow orders.

The affidavit also stated that once Evans was handcuffed the K9 was immediately released from the apprehension, however body camera footage shows Evans being bit two more times after the suspect had been arrested.

Before breaking for lunch, defense attorneys took the floor and began cross examining information testified by the FBI special agent who served as the prosecutor’s first witness for the day.

