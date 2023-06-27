Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

More Intense Heat Expected Through This Week.
More Hot Days Ahead.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for Anderson, Henderson, Van Zandt, Kaufman, Rains, Hunt, Hopkins, and Delta counties until 8 PM on Wednesday. This means that the Heat Index is likely to climb to between 110° and 115° at some point during the heat of the day...between Noon and 8 PM both today and tomorrow. Heat Advisories are in effect for the rest of East Texas through 7 PM on Wednesday, if not longer, which means that Heat Index values are expected to rise to between 105° and 110° during the heat of the day. Please hydrate! Get out of the direct sun as often as possible. Slow down. Dress for the heat...loose-fitting, light-colored clothing. Check on the elderly. Make sure your outdoor pets have cool water to drink and a place to get out of the sun. This intense heat is likely through Sunday before we cool down just a bit and bring in some clouds and a chance for a few afternoon/evening showers/thundershowers into the forecast. Stay Safe out there!

