Boat falls off trailer after 2-vehicle crash in Whitehouse

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - After a truck towing a boat collided with a car in Whitehouse, the boat fell into the street.

According to Whitehouse police, a car was exiting a veterinary hospital parking lot, and the truck towing the boat was traveling down State Highway 110. The two vehicles collided, causing the boat to fall into the roadway.

Police said that all people involved are uninjured, and the vehicles have minimal damage. The boat was overturned and was slowly leaking fuel onto the road, which was being cleaned by responding authorities.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.