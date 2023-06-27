Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Amber Alert issued for 2 children in Missouri

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 5-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl in Missouri.
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 5-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl in Missouri.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Matt Woods
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 5-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl in Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert around 5 p.m.

Authorities said 11-year-old Terryjae Rhodes and 5-year-old King Rhodes were taken at about 2 p.m. from Tyndall Drive in St. Louis, Missouri.

Terryjae is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. King is 3 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 40 pounds and also has black hair with brown eyes.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the victims were taken by an unknown adult female.

Anyone with information about the location of the two children can call the Berkeley Police Department at 314-524-3311.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bishop of Tyler Joseph Strickland
REPORT: Vatican launches investigation into Diocese of Tyler’s Bishop Strickland
Houston Hampton, 4, is recovering after his family says he was kicked in the head by a horse.
‘He has no concept of giving up’: 4-year-old boy recovering after being kicked in head by horse
Desnique Herndon
Jacksonville man found guilty of child sex trafficking
Wood County Constable Kelly Jason Smith.
Federal trial begins for Wood County constable accused of directing K9 to bite suspect
Ellen Corrine Rupp-Jones
Trial of Frankston woman accused of injecting child with insulin to fake diabetes to begin Tuesday

Latest News

UT Tyler Alzheimer's Therapy
Panola County Double Fatal Fire
Ellen Rupp Jones Trial Day 1
First Responder Training
If large numbers of passengers are stranded or delayed this weekend, expect federal officials...
If you’re traveling over July 4 weekend, be ready for flight delays, as airlines face major test