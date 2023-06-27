Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 dead in Panola County house fire

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire near Carthage early Tuesday morning resulted in the deaths of two residents.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office issued a release that said a call was made around 1:26 a.m. on Tuesday regarding a residential fire in the Holland Quarters community just west of Carthage. According to the release, the caller said that only one man was able to escape the blaze, and two more residents were still inside.

The Beckville, Clayton, and Carthage volunteer fire departments responded along with the sheriff’s office and EMTs. When authorities arrived, they reportedly found the home fully engulfed in flames. The two people who had been reported as trapped inside, a woman and a boy, were found to have died in the fire after it was controlled according to the release. The man who was able to escape the fire was treated for his injuries.

The Pct. 1 and 4 Justice of the Peace was contacted, and reportedly ordered autopsies for the deceased after performing an inquest at the scene. According to the release, the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Panola County Fire Marshal, Texas State Fire Marshal, and the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

