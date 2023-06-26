Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Woman charged with murder following infant death

Adrian Vetter
Adrian Vetter(KAUZ/Wichita County Jail)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Charges against Adrian Vetter have been upgraded to murder after the injured child passed away on June 23, according to the Wichita County Jail Roster.

Sean “SJ” Mitchell died on Friday, June 23, from injuries he suffered while at an in-home daycare in the 100 block of Becky Drive in Wichita Falls on Thursday, June 5, according to a Facebook post made by his mother.

Adrian Vetter was arrested and booked into the Wichita County Jail for the injury to a child case that sent the 10-month-old baby to Cook Children’s Hospital on June 5.

According to Vetter’s original arrest affidavit, officers found the infant boy who was believed to have had a seizure. The infant was taken to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls.

While at the hospital, staff discovered that the infant had two brain bleeds, and he was quickly transferred to Cook Children’s in Fort Worth.

According to the arrest affidavit, investigators spoke to Dr. Elizabeth Peeler, a child abuse pediatrician specializing in forensic pediatrics, at Cook Children’s. Dr. Peeler said the seizure was due to severe head trauma. She also said the infant’s injuries were indicative of Shaken Baby Syndrome.

Though Vetter was initially charged with injury to a child, the charge was upgraded on Monday. She is currently being held in the Wichita County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were notified of a single-vehicle wreck on TX-198 Sunday afternoon.
Rollover wreck in Henderson County leaves 2 with minor injuries
Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood.
12-year-old mowing lawns to help family with extra money, purchase school supplies
SWEPCO announced Sunday it had donated a truckload of food and supplies to the Longview Dream...
Longview pantry, church receive donations from SWEPCO
Major wreck in Rusk County sends multiple people to hospitals

Latest News

Ellen Corrine Rupp-Jones
Trial of Frankston woman accused of injecting child with insulin to fake diabetes to begin Tuesday
Trial of Frankston woman accused of injecting child with insulin to fake diabetes to begin Tuesday
East Texas game wardens to step up boating safety enforcement for July 4
In the last days of PTSD awareness month, a counselor highlighted the group most often...
Tyler counselor brings awareness to childhood PTSD
African American music appreciation month
Tyler museum celebrates African American Music Appreciation Month