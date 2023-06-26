WebXtra: Rusk County Fire Marshal says area is in ‘recovery phase’ after recent storms

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County was among the East Texas areas hit by damaging storms Friday night.

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke with Rusk County Fire Marshal Patrick Dooley about the damage that was done. According to Dooley, most people have had their power restored, and lawns are being cleared of limbs and trees.

The damage was mostly done by powerful straight-line winds, Dooley said. He spoke of trees toppled onto houses and roadways, as well as roofs blown off of roads. Most of the damage that can be seen as one drives around the county is in the form of downed foliage, and in response to this, the county is opening a green debris burn site for the public.

The site location will be announced on the county’s Facebook page later on Monday, according to Dooley. It will be available for drop-offs through Saturday, and will not be open to business or commercial use.

