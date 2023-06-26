Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Upshur Rural Electric warns that someone is impersonating their workers

Logo
Logo(URECC)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - URECC said an unknown person is taking photos on customers’ properties, claiming to be with the utility.

On Monday, Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation said they had received multiple reports of a person claiming to work for them driving through neighborhoods and taking pictures of meters. This person, who is not associated with URECC, is telling members about “smart meters” to justify approaching, the cooperative said.

URECC encouraged their customers to be careful and look out for their neighbors to avoid possible scams.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were notified of a single-vehicle wreck on TX-198 Sunday afternoon.
Rollover wreck in Henderson County leaves 2 with minor injuries
Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood.
12-year-old mowing lawns to help family with extra money, purchase school supplies
SWEPCO announced Sunday it had donated a truckload of food and supplies to the Longview Dream...
Longview pantry, church receive donations from SWEPCO
Major wreck in Rusk County sends multiple people to hospitals

Latest News

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke with Rusk County Fire Marshal Patrick Dooley about county damage from...
Rusk County Fire Marshal says area is in ‘recovery phase’ after recent storms
SNAP replacement benefits approved for food lost during storms
Desnique Herndon
Jacksonville man found guilty of child sex trafficking
Bishop of Tyler Joseph Strickland
REPORT: Vatican launches investigation into Diocese of Tyler’s Bishop Strickland