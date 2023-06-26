Upshur Rural Electric warns that someone is impersonating their workers

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - URECC said an unknown person is taking photos on customers’ properties, claiming to be with the utility.

On Monday, Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation said they had received multiple reports of a person claiming to work for them driving through neighborhoods and taking pictures of meters. This person, who is not associated with URECC, is telling members about “smart meters” to justify approaching, the cooperative said.

URECC encouraged their customers to be careful and look out for their neighbors to avoid possible scams.

