Tyler museum celebrates African American Music Appreciation Month

“African Americans spearheaded a lot of the great music that we hear today.”
June is African American Music Appreciation Month. Sunday afternoon, the Texas African American Museum in Tyler put on a celebration to appreciate African Ameri
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - June is African American Music Appreciation Month. Sunday afternoon, the Texas African American Museum in Tyler put on a celebration to appreciate African American musical heritage.

“So we’re just so thankful that with the Texas African American Museum, that we can recognize things like this and keep the history alive,” said Empowerment Community Development Corporation President, Stanley Cofer.

The celebration debuted the Arthur “Dooley” Wilson African American Music Appreciation Month award. Dooley Wilson was a well-known musician from Tyler. He is best known for his role in the award-winning movie, ‘Casablanca.’

The award was created to continue his legacy. And at the celebration, local musician, De’Marcus Walker was honored as the first recipient.

Of his feelings on being recognized with the award, Walker said he was “overwhelmed.”

“I literally couldn’t collect myself,” said the musician.

Walker was born and raised in Tyler. He went on to play professionally and is now a recording artist and music educator. He spoke about the importance of music in his life.

“Music was one of those factors that just helped me stay focused and just you know through the ups and downs of life, music was just a way to express myself.”

“Mr. Walker has accomplished so much as a young man, and Mr. Walker is a fine individual to accept this first award because a lot is in common with him being such a young person and to what he is today,” added Cofer.

To add to the celebration, the city of Tyler declared June 26 as De’Marcus Walker day to remind east Texans about the importance and influence of African American music today.

