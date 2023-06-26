Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trial of Frankston woman accused of injecting child with insulin to fake diabetes to begin Tuesday

A trial date has been set for a Frankston woman who is accused of faking a diabetes diagnosis for her daughter by injecting her with insulin.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date has been set for a Frankston woman who is accused of faking a diabetes diagnosis for her daughter by injecting her with insulin.

Ellen Corrine Rupp-Jones was originally slated to go to trial in late August. However, due to a backlog of cases ahead of hers, Rupp-Jones’ trial was delayed to September 26-27. On Monday, the trial was moved up to Tuesday at 1 p.m., with jury selection to begin in the morning.

According to an affidavit, a doctor said that because Rupp-Jones was a nurse, she had access to fast-acting insulin and glucagon, which allowed her to raise and lower her daughter’s insulin level. As of June 26, the child has been out of her mother’s care for four years while eating a normal diet, and has reportedly not needed diabetic treatment.

Jones was arrested in 2019 on charges of exploitation of a child, two charges of injury to a child, and two charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

