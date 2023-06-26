Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pittsburg High School hosts memorial service for NFL star Homer Jones

By Michael Coleman
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - NFL wide receiver Homer Jones’ celebration of life was held Saturday night.

The Pittsburg native played for the Giants, after which he spent a short time with Cleveland. Jones returned a second-half kickoff in what was the first Monday night football game that led Cleveland over Joe Namath and the Jets.

A poster of Jones was the first thing visitors saw at the Pittsburg High School auditorium where the ceremony was held. He never boasted about having played in the NFL.

Houston drafted Jones, but he wound up with the Giants after suffering a knee injury, with stops in Cleveland and St. Louis before knee issues forced him to retire at the age of 29. He had a brilliant seven year career, and is fondly remembered.

