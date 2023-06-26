Nacogdoches city council to consider solutions for 3-way intersection

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches residents are raising concerns about a three-way intersection in the city.

Douglass Road, Durst Street and Sanders Street all meet at one point. Drivers say this causes traffic issues and confusion.

Driver Kristy Barton of Nacogdoches said the intersection has always had traffic problems. “You stop, you either get over, luckily you don’t hit somebody, or you’re going to rear-end somebody and it’s constant traffic.”

Barton said road signs may cause confusion for drivers too. “You got one stop sign, one on this side, one over here and then you got the crosswalk over here. People are cutting in front of the ones with the stop sign. It’s horrible.”

Barton said she hopes the city looks into making the intersection safer. “It needs a light. I think a red light is something that needs to be put there.”

Council Member for the Southwest Ward Chad Huckaby said he has listened to residents and will be asking city staff to look into solutions.

“I really think that is an opportunity for us to bring this issue to light. I know that city staff and the council care deeply about our residents, and we want to make sure that they have a voice in their city,” said Huckaby.

Located in the center of the intersection is Ken’s Minit Market. Co-owner Nini Seng said, “this location has traffic. Once in a while have accidents.”

Seng said the city’s growing population has increased traffic in the area. “It used to be like 20 years ago, not a lot of people in Nacogdoches. Now there’s a lot more people in Nacogdoches.

The city council will meet Wednesday night at 5:30.

