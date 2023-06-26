Monday’s Weather: Chance for showers and storms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect this morning for a handful of counties along I-30 and close to the Texarkana area this morning, with that watch set to expire at 10AM, if not earlier. Most of East Texas will not see any shower or thunderstorm activity this morning. We are starting our Monday with temperatures in the 70s and 80s, already feeling like the 90s in some spots. The high dew points and humidity is here with us again this week, and we’ll have heat indices, aka “feels like” temperatures, in the triple digits every day, even if your air temperature is only in the 90s. Highs this afternoon are expected to be in the upper 90s, and we have a Heat Advisory in effect. This week’s forecast is not a complex one, it’s going to be hot and sunny. We’ll have highs in the upper 90s and low 100s through next weekend, with only a low chance for rain back in the forecast by the weekend. I suspect we’ll likely be under Heat Advisories and/or Excessive Heat Warnings nearly every day this week. Please remember to stay hydrated and safe in the heat. Have a great Monday!

