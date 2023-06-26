Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Marshall roper places at 2 weekend rodeos

Will Woodfin and his partner won nearly $4,000 in the events.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PECOS, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man who competes on the PRCA circuit as a team roper placed in the money at two events last week.

Will Woodfin teamed with Joshua Torres to place in a three-way tie in team roping at Rodeo of the Ozarks in Springdale, Ark. They won $2,115 in that event. The same duo won a $1,675 prize for finishing fourth in the average at the West of the Pecos Rodeo in Pecos. They also placed eighth in the second round for a $160 prize.

Here are results for other East Texas residents competing for PRCA:

Holden Myers won $853.

Holden Myers, of Van, finished in sixth place in steer wrestling at West of the Pecos. He won $853.

Heath Thomas, of Hemphill, finished in eighth place in steer wrestling at West of the Pecos. He won $213 in the average and $142 for finishing eighth in the second round.

Logan Cook, of Alto, finished in a tie for second place in saddle bronc riding at Edgewood Days Rodeo in Iowa. He won $1,496.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were notified of a single-vehicle wreck on TX-198 Sunday afternoon.
Rollover wreck in Henderson County leaves 2 with minor injuries
Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood.
12-year-old mowing lawns to help family with extra money, purchase school supplies
SWEPCO announced Sunday it had donated a truckload of food and supplies to the Longview Dream...
Longview pantry, church receive donations from SWEPCO
Major wreck in Rusk County sends multiple people to hospitals

Latest News

Van steer wrestler finishes 7th in Pecos.
Van steer wrestler finishes 7th in Pecos
Marshall roper places at 2 weekend rodeos
Marshall roper places at 2 weekend rodeos
Texas Rangers
AL West-leading Rangers still looking strong after deGrom’s season-ending injury
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, handles a ball during an NBA...
Victor Wembanyama says he won’t play for France’s national team at this year’s World Cup