Marshall roper places at 2 weekend rodeos

PECOS, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man who competes on the PRCA circuit as a team roper placed in the money at two events last week.

Will Woodfin teamed with Joshua Torres to place in a three-way tie in team roping at Rodeo of the Ozarks in Springdale, Ark. They won $2,115 in that event. The same duo won a $1,675 prize for finishing fourth in the average at the West of the Pecos Rodeo in Pecos. They also placed eighth in the second round for a $160 prize.

Here are results for other East Texas residents competing for PRCA:

Holden Myers, of Van, finished in sixth place in steer wrestling at West of the Pecos. He won $853.

Heath Thomas, of Hemphill, finished in eighth place in steer wrestling at West of the Pecos. He won $213 in the average and $142 for finishing eighth in the second round.

Logan Cook, of Alto, finished in a tie for second place in saddle bronc riding at Edgewood Days Rodeo in Iowa. He won $1,496.

