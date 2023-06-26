Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jacksonville man found guilty of child sex trafficking

Desnique Herndon
Desnique Herndon(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused of involvement in a sex trafficking ring was found guilty by a panel of jurors Monday afternoon.

Desnique Deshawn Herndon, 26, was one of four named in an indictment for multiple charges of sex trafficking of children. Of the four, Herndon was the only one to plead not guilty, and was tried in federal court by District Judge J. Campbell Barker. After 30 minutes of deliberation, the jury found Herndon guilty of his crimes on Tuesday.

Two witnesses who appeared on Thursday said Herndon posted ads through a website and advertised sexual work. The clients, called “Johns,” would reach out to the number provided and they said Herndon would pose as the girls and respond to the messages. Both witnesses said they were underage when they were originally approached by Herndon.

On Friday, Special Agent Jeff Williams of Homeland Security testified against Herndon, playing recordings of Herndon attempting to convince an alleged victim not to appear in court. Williams also presented a recording of Herndon acknowledging his participation in multiple business arrangements for the alleged trafficking victims, including a female under the age of 14.

Herndon’s co-defendants, Malcolm Kadeem Roberts, Tavarus D. Watkins and Patrick Lamont Cross have pleaded guilty in the case and are awaiting sentencing.

Barker will determine Herndon’s sentencing at a later date following a pre-sentence investigation.

