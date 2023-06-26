Houston police searching for man charged with assault in shooting of six people

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is searching for Carl Douglas Green, 32, after he was charged with aggravated assault in a shooting of five men and one woman.

HPD officers responded to a shooting near 3100 Fountain View Drive. Officers were flagged down by a witness who was asking for help for a shooting victim.

When officers got on the scene, they learned of more victims. Five men, ages 27, 27, 29, 30 and 32, and a 28-year-old woman are recovering from their injuries and are in stable condition.

Another man, 27, suffered injuries on his arm from broken glass.

According to HPD, an investigation showed the shooting occurred in the parking lot of a bar on 6003 Richmond Avenue after an argument broke out between unknown men suspects in the bar.

The suspects were described as four unknown men.

Further investigation has identified Green as a suspect, and he has since been charged, according to HPD. The other suspects are unknown at this time.

Surveillance video shows Green, wearing white pants, and a person of interest known only by his alias “Cabo.”

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

