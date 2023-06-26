Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of man impersonating investigator

(Harrison County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, a man has been posing as an investigator with the department.

The sheriff’s office made a Facebook post on Monday that warned of a man identifying himself as Tyler Martin, calling himself an investigator with the county and “cloning” the office’s phone number.

“Martin” has reportedly been informing individuals that they haven’t appeared for court summons, and convincing them to deposit cash in a gas station “Bit K” machine to prevent their arrest. Once the cash has been deposited, “Martin” then leaves and is unable to be contacted due to giving out a false number.

The sheriff’s office is advising Harrison County residents to be aware of this scam, and they confirm that this practice would never be used by a true deputy or investigator with the department. Questions for the office regarding this scam or any other matter can be made by calling them at 903-923-4000.

