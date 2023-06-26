Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

A Very Hot Week Ahead. Heat Advisories Likely All Week!!!
Very Hot Days Ahead. Heat Advisories likely through the end of the week...at least.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Heat Advisories are in effect for most of East Texas until 7 AM on Wednesday and likely to be in effect all week...and into the weekend. Maximum Heat Index Values during the heat of the day, from Noon until 7 PM, will range from 105° to 110° or a bit higher over western counties. Please use extra caution if you are outdoors during this part of the day. Drink plenty of water, get into the shade as often as possible or even into an air-conditioned room. Dress in loose-fitting, light-colored clothes. Please check on the elderly...friends that may not have a/c, and make sure pets have plenty of cool water to drink and a place to get out of the direct sunlight. We are likely to see these hot temperatures for the next week or so...so keep these tips in mind. Our next chance for rain won’t be until Sunday and Monday of next week. Highs in the upper 90s to lower 100-degree values with lows in the upper 70s. Please be safe out there and stay cool!

