Nacogdoches artist to be featured in Washington D.C. ‘Women to Watch’ exhibition

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Arely Morales of Nacogdoches said she found her interest in painting as a student at Stephen F. Austin State University.

“I just fell in love with the materials, the challenge of creating images, illustrations with the paint,” Morales said.

Over the last ten years, Morales has painted hundreds of paintings that focus on the Hispanic immigrant community in the U.S.

“I’m an immigrant myself, and I’m just very passionate about who I am, my identity, my heritage, my roots, and I want to show that in my work.”

Morales said she focuses on painting labor workers and humanity at the U.S. and Mexico border.

“It kind of reflects on the experience of many immigrants that cross the border. I just wanted to show that aspect of it. How vulnerable they are, how dangerous it is. This is a moment that carries a lot of emotions. There’s hope, there’s fears, there’s dreams.”

Morales said she found out this month that her work will have a place at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington D.C.

“I haven’t shown much outside of Texas so going to another state is a big achievement for me,” Morales said.

Morales is one of 28 women from all over the world to be featured in the “Women to Watch 2024″ exhibition and is the only one to represent Texas.

“It’s an effort to give to women that are often underrepresented an opportunity to show their work nationally,” Morales said.

According to Morales, her goal with her paintings is for the Hispanic community to feel represented.

“I also want others outside our community to see us, validate us, and open up the room for conversation about our humanity, our strength, and our vulnerability as well.”

The exhibit will be from April to August of 2024.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.