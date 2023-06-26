Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas game wardens to step up boating safety enforcement for July 4

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Captain Brandon Mosley said game wardens were busy in the counties of Angelina and Tyler over the weekend.

Several incidents took place, including a boating while intoxicated arrest on Lake Livingston, a DWI in Tyler County, and a minor boating under the influence case in Angelina County on Lake Sam Rayburn.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, in cooperation with several organizations, is preparing to launch an “Operation Dry Water” campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of alcohol and drug-related incidents on the water. The campaign will also focus on enforcement of penalties for these illegal activities.

“This is ahead of the holiday weekend,” Mosley said. “We’ll be stepping up and patrolling for more violations.”

The campaign runs from July 1-3, and “serves as a crucial reminder that safe boating requires clear judgment and responsible decision making,” said National Association of State Boating Law Administrators Chair Susan Stocker. “We encourage all boaters to be vigilant, prioritize their safety and stay sober while enjoying their time on the water.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

